MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons, and both finally are as healthy as they've been since reaching five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. That remarkable run started when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second round against Memphis in 2015, marking a big switch in the direction for both franchises.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 58 MINUTES AGO