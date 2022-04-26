Chick-fil-A: The spicy chicken biscuit is returning
The spicy chicken biscuit was taken off Chick-fil-A’s menu back in 2016. It has returned and is now available nationwide. Krispy Kreme and Cinnamon Toast Crunch...www.fingerlakes1.com
The spicy chicken biscuit was taken off Chick-fil-A’s menu back in 2016. It has returned and is now available nationwide. Krispy Kreme and Cinnamon Toast Crunch...www.fingerlakes1.com
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.https://fingerlakes1.com/
Comments / 0