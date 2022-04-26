Chick-fil-A: The spicy chicken biscuit is returning

You can argue until the cows come home whether it should be shaken or stirred and whether it must be made with gin or if vodka is equally permissible, but what you can't argue against (with any real hope of winning) is that the martini is one of the finest cocktails ever devised. Elegantly simple, beloved for generations, and yes, a symbol of the coolest gentleman spy to ever grace the page or screen, the martini is a pinnacle achievement of mixology. And with this recipe from chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, it's a classic cocktail you can make at home.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO