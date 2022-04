Here is your chance to size up the wrestling competitors that are coming to town. There are a ton of wrestling fans that you may never be aware of. Just start up a conversation at your favorite bar and someone will tell you all about past wrestling stars that they remember watching on television. Years ago in Minot, I actually saw a live event, and all I can remember is just how loyal the fans in the audience were. I'm actually looking forward to seeing how Bismarck/Mandan embraces this event on May 4th at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse. This is truly something you won't want to miss, the Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling show is coming.

