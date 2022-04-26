ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage Update On Alicia Atout & Richard Holliday’s MLW Contracts

By Ashish
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Atout has re-signed with MLW, reports Fightful Select. MLW reportedly has extended her deal,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE and DAZN Announces New Partnership, WWE Stars To Appear At Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Fight

WWE and DAZN have announced a new partnership which will begin when WWE stars appear at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match this weekend. Becky Lynch will lead ‘Team Katie Taylor’, joined by fellow Irish WWE superstars Sheamus and Finn Balor, along with Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler. Bianca Belair will lead ‘Team Amanda Serrano’, joined by Damian Priest, Queen Zelina, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Both Belair and Lynch will also be at the weigh-ins on Friday. A custom RAW Women’s title will be presented to the winner of the fight.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Held ‘Fashion Meetings’ For Female Talent in NXT

Ember Moon spoke in an interview released today about having to attend meetings about having to “dress sexy” in NXT, and a new report has details on the meetings. As noted earlier, Moon said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that “We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing).”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Atout
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on Roku, NJPW on AXS

NJPW airs its weekly programming on Roku and AXS TV tonight, and the lineup for both is available. Tonight’s NJPW stream on Roku will feature the following matches from 2021 Wrestle Grand Slam, as noted in the below video:. * I Quit Match: Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens. *...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
411mania.com

Joey Janela Says His AEW Contract Expires This Weekend

Joey Janela’s run in AEW officially comes to an end this weekend, as Janela has confirmed on social media. Janela posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that his contract expires on Sunday, writing:. “Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Mlw#Combat#Fightful Select
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
411mania.com

Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that an in-ring promo by Violent By Design will open up tonight’s show, which airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Impact starting at 7:30...
WWE
411mania.com

DAZN Reportedly Paid WWE Almost $500,000 to Promote Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to face off in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden this weekend, and a new report says DAZN paid WWE nearly half a million dollars to promote it. Sportico reports (per Fightful) that WWE’s promotion of the fight on their social media platform, as well as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s promotional appearance on today’s weigh-in, was brokered by Stephanie McMahon on WWE’s side and earned the company almost $500,000.
WWE
411mania.com

Jessica McKay Joins Cast Of Film The Charisma Killers

The IInspiration member Jessica McKay has landed her first film role in The Charisma Killers. As noted earlier, Cassie Lee and McKay are stepping away from wrestling with the reported reason being a desire to throw their hats into the acting ring. Following that report, Micheal Matteo Rossi (Chase) announced...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been “at least a couple” WWE wrestlers who have missed shows recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has not made any COVID-related announcements and the report did not name any specific wrestlers. Several wrestlers outside of...
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Confirms Jericho Appreciation Society For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society will be on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They will be there to call out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Jericho wrote: “You wanna insult the #JerichoAppreciationSociety and have us barred from the building last week??...
WWE
411mania.com

Top 7 Sports Media Personalities WWE Should Hire

Nick Khan did a great number of things before becoming President of WWE. One role he held was co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency. While with CAA, Khan represented a number of people involved in sports media. Khan got folks like Mike Greenberg, Skip Bayless & countless others big contracts from networks. We’ve already seen his ties with people in that profession result in sports media personalities appearing on WWE television.
NFL
411mania.com

Details on Why Impact Stars Were Pulled From The Wrestling Code In 2020

Impact Wrestling pulled their talent from Virtual Basement’s The Wrestling Code a couple of years ago, and a new report has details on why. You may recall that Impact had Fallah Bahh, Kylie Rae, Rich Swann, and Su Yung removed from the planned roster for the video game in 2020. Bahh has since been added back to the roster after he exited Impact. Fightful Select has some details on what went down that caused the withdrawals.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

More Details On The Wrestling Docuseries The Rock Is Producing

As previously reported, Jim Ross revealed that he’s working on a new series with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions that will focus on the territory days of wrestling. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the series will also be produced by Dark Side of the Ring‘s Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and will air on VICE.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy