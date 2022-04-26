ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

JobsNOW: Trade school to host job fair

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTsbX_0fKpfBdh00

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle School of Trades is hosting a large job fair Wednesday with over 100 employers.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the school will host a hiring event on its campus.

Companies are looking to hire for various skilled trade positions, but there are other jobs available, too.

“Right now, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there’s over 4 million trades jobs that need filled right now. And certainly, we want to get that word out there that we offer training of course, but there are so many employers that are going to be here accepting applications and resumes,” said Rex Spaulding, president of New Castle School of Trades.

Companies from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be there.

The career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade School#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana

The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

TAKE THE SURVEY: City of Sharon economic and business development

The City of Sharon is sending out a survey to Sharon business owners and stakeholders to capture their input for the revitalization of the downtown area. “We value the input of our downtown businesses,” said Bob Fiscus, Manager of the City of Sharon. The survey includes questions regarding the...
SHARON, OH
27 First News

C. Charles “Pastor Chuck” Eckles, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. C. Charles “Pastor Chuck” Eckles, 87 of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, in his residence. Pastor Chuck would be the first to tell you to not believe a word of it, “for in the words of his mentor and Theologian D.L. Moody, he is more alive now than he has ever been!”
HERMITAGE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy