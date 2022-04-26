Tulsa International Airport mural inspires imagination

TULSA, Okla. — A vibrant, new mural at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) is getting eyes from travelers all over, and the meaning behind it is up for you to determine.

“We need a little bit of calm in life and this, this is supposed to inspire that,” said local artist Carmen Taylor.

If you look beyond the bright colors, you see the word “imagine.” It’s the title of the mural that is 48 feet long and stands 11.5 feet tall.

“I just want them to imagine. Imagine anything. Imagine the possibilities, what they’re going to take away from their trip, and just what life has to offer,” said Taylor.

Taylor is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. It’s a kid’s mural she designed two years ago but didn’t have a place to put it until now. She had to adjust for the massive size.

“I spent 90 hours just painting it alone, and about 20 to 30 hours with the design,” said Taylor.

The piece features three kids riding on scissor-tailed fly catchers, the state bird. Taylor added extra details throughout the piece. From the enthusiasm on the kids’ faces to things that have helped shape Oklahoma.

“I have the Indian paint brushes because we see them everywhere in Oklahoma,” said Taylor. “I love to make it personal. I like to make it unique, and I like to have little hidden things in there, so that comes a little easy to me.”

A Tulsa Creates Together grant is what made the mural at TIA a reality. Tulsa Creates Together is a site-specific art campaign by Living Arts of Tulsa and the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Carmen is over the moon she was chosen for the commission to showcase more of Tulsa’s rich artistry.

“Art is important. It inspires. It invokes a sense of creativity that makes people think outside the box,” said Taylor. “It engages the community and lets them know, we should all be here for each other and that we’re not as separated as what some people would want us to think.”

Art has been a staple at TIA. In 2006, TIA formed a cultural advisory group with local artists to implement a showcasing plan of local art at the airport.

