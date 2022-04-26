ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Declares the Dutton Name Is Now ‘Iconic’

By Lauren Boisvert
 3 days ago

Nearly everyone knows the Dutton family, and “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes knows we know. They’re… The post ’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Declares the Dutton Name Is Now ‘Iconic’ appeared first on...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Outsider.com

Marilyn Monroe Netflix Documentary Makes Shocking ‘Revelations’ About Her Final Moments

Classic movie icon Marilyn Monroe was found dead from a drug overdose in 1962. However, the circumstances of Monroe’s death have long been a source of speculation. However, any of the events of the night the actress died have been kept tightly under wraps. Now, one documentary airing on the popular streaming service, Netflix explores the circumstances surrounding the starlet’s death. Making shocking revelations about her final moments.
HollywoodLife

Kyllie Jenner Posts 31st Birthday Tribute For Her ‘Love’ Travis Scott: ‘Most Special Person’

Travis Scott is being showered with love on his 31st birthday, including from his leading lady Kylie Jenner! The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a sheet throwback photo on Saturday, April 30 along with a romantic message. “Happy birthday my love…my best friend,” the Kylie Skin founder began, adding three white heart emojis. “The most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott,” she wrote in blue text, referencing daughter Stormi, 4, and their son born on Feb. 2, 2022 (who has yet to have a name).
Outsider.com

Bob Elkins, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Actor, Dies at 89

Bob Elkins, the son of a coal miner who played a quick but important role in Coal Miner’s Daughter, has died at age 89. The news was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter. Elkins, who spent much of his life in and around the Cincinnati area, died in Cold Spring, Kentucky. His publicist made the announcement. He was living in a nursing home at the time of his death.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

