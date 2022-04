Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO