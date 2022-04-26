Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake More wind with light showers on the way -Today into Sunday- A quick-moving system will sweep through the Sierra and western Nevada today into Sunday bringing breezy southwest to west winds today, and northerly winds Sunday. The winds will result in choppy lake conditions this afternoon and early evening and it may be a good idea to save lake recreation for another day. Localized areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting I-80, US-95, and US-50. Light showers and isolated thunderstorms will form near the Oregon border today, with showers spreading south along the I-80 corridor overnight. A few showers may linger early Sunday morning near and east of US-95. Liquid totals will be minimal -- a few sprinkles up to a tenth of an inch. -Windy Monday- Yup, more wind on Monday, and winds will be stronger. Confidence is high for widespread southwest to northwest wind gusts 35 to 50 mph, locally higher in wind prone locations. There is potential for downslope enhancement of the wind gusts, which would boost the peak wind gusts for canyons along the US-395/I-580 corridor from Susanville south to Mammoth. Travel impacts are nearly certain with high profile vehicle restrictions and rough air for aviators. Be sure to check with NDOT/CalTrans for road conditions and with your airline for flight details. Choppy lakes and possible ski area impacts are also expected, along with more widespread areas of blowing dust into the central Nevada Basin and Range. While a few light showers are possible near the Oregon border on Monday, elsewhere conditions will be very dry along with the gusty winds, leading to increased fire weather danger. Avoid activities which could ignite a spark.

