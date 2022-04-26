Freeze Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Ongoing rainfall has caused the Maple River to rise. Moderate flooding is anticipated near Mapleton. A brief fall in river height is anticipated following crest, however a secondary crest back into moderate flood stage is expected. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO