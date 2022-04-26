ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 24.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .Further rises of the Snake River below Warren are anticipated. Moderate flooding is expected. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 70.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Saturday was 70.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 71.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Miller; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Benton, west central Miller, northwestern Camden and southern Morgan Counties through 630 AM CDT At 604 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Macks Creek, or 15 miles southeast of Warsaw, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks... Village of Four Seasons Lake Ozark... Laurie Sunrise Beach... Gravois Mills Climax Springs... Bagnell Lakeside... Rocky Mount Lakeview... Knobby Edwards... Purvis Hastain MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.3 feet through Monday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Sat 9 AM 28.3 28.3 28.2 Steady
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.5 Sat 9 AM 20.2 20.0 19.5 Slow Fall
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 26.8 Sat 8 AM 25.2 20.0 18.0 Falling
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 14.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/22/1991.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 32.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 31.0 feet on May 06. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.0 Sat 9 AM 31.9 31.8 31.7 Steady
WHITE COUNTY, AR

