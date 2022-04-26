Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
