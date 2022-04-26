ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Vietnam Soldiers Reunite in Saint Cloud

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A band of brothers reestablishes ties after the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been years since Charlie Company has been able to host a reunion, something that has been a staple in central Minnesota for decades. The mechanized infantry company pulled most of its members from the Upper Midwest, with...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota WWII Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Now Accounted For

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota sailor killed in World War II has been found and accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Laverne A. Nigg, of Browns Valley, was killed Dec. 7, 1941 aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma, when the ship and the harbor were attacked by Japanese aircraft. In the years following Pearl Harbor, the Navy recovered the remains of killed crew members and they were interred at the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries. A number of sailors remained unidentified for years, as laboratory staffers in the late ’40s could only confirm the identities of 35 soldiers from the USS Oklahoma. They were buried in a number of plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. (credit: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) In the last decade, the DPAA exhumed the unknown remains from that cemetery (also known as the “Punchbowl”) for analysis, using techniques such as mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA. It was through that analysis that Nigg’s remains were confirmed and accounted for. His remains will be buried in his hometown Browns Valley in June.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Last Survivor Of Original Fort Snelling Rifle Squad Laid To Rest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last survivor of the original Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling was laid to rest on Friday. World War II Navy veteran Charles Korlath recently received the Presidential Citizens Award for more than 40 years of service as a member of the rifle squad. WCCO’s Reg Chapman was at Fort Snelling as his life and service to comrades was honored. This is how Korlath started every Friday for 40 years: Honoring a comrade with a proper burial at Fort Snelling’s National Cemetery as an original member of the Friday Rifle Squad. But this Friday’s honor went to Korlath, a military...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Paynesville, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
State
Oregon State
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Affordable Airline Returning to Minnesota for the First Time Since the Pandemic

Travel is becoming more and more popular again. I'm sure this summer will be the most popular the roads and airports have been since the start of the pandemic. It's evident that travel is coming back because of flights being added and there's even an airline coming back to Minnesota. It's the first time they've offered their services to the US since the start of COVID.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy