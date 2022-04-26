ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant money goes to trail between New London and Greenwich

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS — Good news for the AC&Y trail in Southern Huron County.

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $320,000 to develop the first of three sections of the AC&Y Trail, State Rep. Dick Stein announced Monday.

Information in Tuesday's Reflector misidentified the trail.

The AC&Y trail runs between New London and Greenwich. Phase 1 covers 3.4 miles from Main Street New London to Townline 79 and from Greenwich to Alpha Road.

Phase 2 (about 3.2 miles) will bring the two ends together, then Phase 3 will be for the Vermilion River bridge and crossing U.S. 250.

"It's absolutely good news," New London-Greenwich Rail Trail Inc. Board President Tom Dupee said. "We have been waiting on this grant for a long time. COVID slowed things down. We applied in 2021 but we did not get the announcement until lately."

"We are overjoyed. It's all good news. Looking forward to Phase 2."

What will be the cost of Phase 2?

"Phase 2 will be a little less than Phase 1," Dupee said. "We still need to get the estimantes and will base our grants on those numbers. We are a small non-profit ... we can not bite off the entire project in one swoop."

