MOOSIC, Pa. — Shelby Miller’s makeover is going so well that it could pressure the Yankees into a decision sooner than later. Going into Friday, the former All-Star starting pitcher-turned-reliever hadn’t given up a run in any of his six appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Then he gave up one earned run in 1 2/3 innings, striking out three, in a loss in the second game of Scranton’s doubleheader later that day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO