We all know the story. Two brothers get in their father’s old ’67 Impala and drive through countless small towns to hunt down the things that go bump in the night. There’s no doubt that Supernatural has made its impact on the sci-fi/fantasy genre after 327 episodes, and actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will forever be known for their roles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, and why shouldn’t they be? With a few guest spots on the Supernatural Then and Now rewatch podcast and Ackles’ own work on the potential prequel, it seems like even the series’ stars can’t fully leave the Winchester name behind. Of course, they're not the only ones.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO