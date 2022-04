YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forest L. Webster, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. Forest was born May 7, 1961 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Richard and Gwendolyn (Hartman) Webster. He moved to the Youngstown area in 1965 and...

