GOP doubles down on Title 42 vote after court order

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
 3 days ago
Senate Republicans say they are sticking by their demand for a vote on keeping a Trump-era border policy in place as part of a stalled coronavirus aid package.

The hard line from the GOP comes after a federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the administration from lifting Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic public health policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border and blocks them from seeking asylum.

GOP senators say the court ruling doesn’t shake loose the standoff over getting a vote on Title 42. Their demand for an amendment vote has stalled $10 billion in coronavirus funds.

“We still need to address it. … It’s still this bizarre policy that they’re trying to put in place where COVID is toxic in some places and not in others,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who is leading the bipartisan proposal to keep Title 42.

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, indicated that the court order didn’t shift the GOP’s thinking.

“I think there’s still a need for Congress to try to intervene,” Thune said.

Senate Republicans earlier this month blocked a $10 billion deal for domestic coronavirus relief because Democrats wouldn’t give them a vote on an amendment keeping Title 42 in place.

Lankford’s amendment, which has the support of five Democratic senators, would prevent the administration from lifting Title 42 as long a broader public health emergency remains in place.

Republicans believe they would need only a simple majority vote to get it added to the coronavirus bill, meaning they have enough support.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated on Tuesday that Republicans would demand a Title 42 vote.

“We will need to have a Title 42 vote at some point here and in all likelihood on the COVID package,” McConnell said.

The Hill

