ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Police investigating Cony High bomb threat

By Blake Lipton
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Police are continuing to investigate a bomb threat involving Cony High School. According to information released by the...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Missing Maine Man Was Being Investigated for a 2021 Business Deal

New information has come to light about a Sullivan man who's been missing since February. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has confirmed that Anson Snowdeal is the subject of an active criminal investigation. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier says his department is actively assisting the Maine State Police in the investigation that he says Snowdeal was aware of prior to his disappearance.
SULLIVAN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Maine State Police#Cony High School
WMUR.com

2 suspicious deaths under investigation in Gorham, New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general's office are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Gorham. Police had been at the home at 625 Main St. where the bodies were found since early Wednesday morning but aren't releasing much information. "The...
GORHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man killed in head-on crash in Maine

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
NORTH BERWICK, ME
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three injured in porch collapse at Mifflin Street home

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews are responding after a porch collapsed Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the collapse was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mifflin Street. At least three people were injured in the incident, Sheriff’s officials said, though the extent of their injuries was not released. 🚨 Emergency crews are...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy