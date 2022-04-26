ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Drug collection events happening Saturday in Chippewa Valley

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Expired and unwanted medications can be safely disposed of during collection events on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a variety of medication can be dropped off anonymously outside of entrance door B for the medical offices at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Road, and at the Altoona Police Department, 1904 Spooner Ave.

Police department buildings in Fall Creek and Boyceville are also participating in the drug take-back event, as is Walmart in Lake Hallie. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will also be taking part in Saturday’s event, but with slightly reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drugs that will be accepted include both prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.

Liquid medications, creams and sprays must be kept in their original packaging to be disposed of. Pills sold in blister-style packaging do not need to be removed before disposing of them.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, a previous drug take-back event in October accepted over 1,000 pounds of unwanted medications at collection sites in the county.

In addition to Drug Take Back Day collection events, there are permanent disposal boxes at certain police stations, medical clinics and pharmacies in the area that are available to use during business hours. For more on those locations, go to doseofrealitywi.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire County ranks highly for health

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County landed in the top quarter of Wisconsin counties in rankings released Wednesday by a University of Wisconsin program that measures communities’ health. Out of 72 counties in Wisconsin, Eau Claire County ranked 18th for health outcomes indicating how well and long residents...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Altoona, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Altoona, WI
Government
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Lake Hallie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
City
Fall Creek, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ clears Eau Claire police actions during incident after which man died

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has determined that Eau Claire police officers acted within state and local use-of-force guidelines in the case. The investigation and autopsy revealed that Demetrio A. Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest rather than any police actions. The DOJ’s administrative review, released Wednesday,…
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of an Eau Claire store on Water Street is charged with selling fentanyl and other drugs. 42-year-old Duane Perkins of Eau Claire, the owner of Drip Kickz, received 14 total charges, including 12 felony charges, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday. Perkins...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Chippewa Valley#Prescription Drug#Pills
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls officers grateful for community support

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Police Chief says the events of the past week have left officers physically tired and emotionally drained. Chief Matthew Kelm says a counselor has been on scene at the command post full-time as a resource for officers to use, offering an emotional debrief for those working on the case.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls mourning loss of 10-year-old girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The tragic death of Iliana “Lily” Peters rocked the Chippewa Falls community. Even before law enforcement found Lily’s body, the community showed a tremendous outpouring of support for Lily. There have already been vigils and makeshift memorials like the one near Leinenkugel’s.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Leader-Telegram

Police: Duo tried taking catalytic converter in Mayo parking lot

EAU CLAIRE — Two men attempted to cut and steal a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, police say. Joseph W. Duss, 38, 1654 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls, and Gordon D. Lashley, 38, 1612 11th St., Eau Claire, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and attempted removal of a major part of a vehicle as a party to a crime.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
TODAY.com

Wisconsin town honors memory of 10-year-old Lily Peters after her killing

Lily Peters’ hometown in Wisconsin is honoring her memory with kind deeds as it grapples with the 10-year-old girl's death. In the days since a teenage suspect was arrested in connection with Lily's death and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault with a child under age 13, the town of Chippewa Falls has been pulling together with compassion and support.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters rocked Chippewa Falls and the community continues to mourn her. In an effort to help the community get through this time of grief, the Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to everyone. Chippewa Falls YMCA Executive Director Linda...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire Marathon is this weekend

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Marathon will have about 4,000 runners taking to city streets and trails this weekend. Seeing some of the weekend’s multiple races sell out in advance bolstered race director Emi Uelmen’s confidence that runners are returning to racing events after they had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
200
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy