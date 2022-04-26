Drug collection events happening Saturday in Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE — Expired and unwanted medications can be safely disposed of during collection events on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a variety of medication can be dropped off anonymously outside of entrance door B for the medical offices at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Road, and at the Altoona Police Department, 1904 Spooner Ave.

Police department buildings in Fall Creek and Boyceville are also participating in the drug take-back event, as is Walmart in Lake Hallie. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will also be taking part in Saturday’s event, but with slightly reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drugs that will be accepted include both prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.

Liquid medications, creams and sprays must be kept in their original packaging to be disposed of. Pills sold in blister-style packaging do not need to be removed before disposing of them.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, a previous drug take-back event in October accepted over 1,000 pounds of unwanted medications at collection sites in the county.

In addition to Drug Take Back Day collection events, there are permanent disposal boxes at certain police stations, medical clinics and pharmacies in the area that are available to use during business hours. For more on those locations, go to doseofrealitywi.gov.