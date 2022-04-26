Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt will push Willow Creek near Willow City above flood stage this afternoon or evening. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above minor flood stage through this weekend into the upcoming work week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441 feet, water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1443 feet, overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1441.9 feet. - Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon or this evening. The creek will then do a very gradual rise to around 1442.4 feet by the middle of the upcoming week. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO