COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the Midlands received grant money in the Retool Your School grant program. HBCUs are defined by the U.S. government as, “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary [of Education] to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO