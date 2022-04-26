ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PACCAR Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.6% year-on-year, to $6.47 billion, beating the consensus of $5.91 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck,...

