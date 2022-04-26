ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk police respond for ‘unwanted intruder’

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — An officer in training for the Norwalk police department is quickly realizing there is no such thing as a typical day.

Night shift officers including Reserve Officer Jake Tynan, who is halfway through his field training phase, responded to the Comfort Inn on Milan Avenue over the weekend for an unwanted intruder.

In a photo posted on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Tynan is shown holding a 5-foot-6-inch snake that police say was found in the pool area of the hotel.

“Jake did a great job of this, and we expect him to be a great asset to the police department and the citizens of Norwalk in the future,” the post says.

