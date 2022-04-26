ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Columbia Station house

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. , aka OBJ, is reportedly selling his Northeast Ohio home for a mere $3.3 million.

The nearly-14,000-square-foot property located on Eagle Point in Columbia Station comes complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a “closet” perfect for showcasing shoes, a dog kennel, personal gym, in-home theater (that also works as an inside golf simulator), a 3-stall garage and a pool complete with a water slide.

Cleveland Browns first-round draft picks: Where are they now?

Those looking to live like a football player can find out more about the property right here. The home is being listed by Megan Pettine of Keller Williams Citywide.

OBJ left Cleveland last season in dramatic fashion for the greener pastures of the Los Angeles Rams, who would go on to with the 2022 Super Bowl.

Following his exit, the 29-year-old penned a letter to Cleveland fans:

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever,” Beckham wrote on Twitter. “DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much love.”

