1993 Mustang Cobra Is A True Drag Racing Legend

This Cobra is a performance masterpiece with a major surprise under the hood!

Ford has made some of the world's quickest pony cars that have a taste for going fast and looking good doing it. Since the beginning, the Ford Motor Company has held onto being the best cars on the road and track. One model that embodies this exceptionally well is the Ford Mustang which stunned millions with its elegance and grace on the Trans Am track. However, while the first generation was quite a spectacular vehicle, there is another more modern vehicle that catches people's eyes in today's world of automobile racing. That car is called the Fox Body Mustang, and today's example will surprise you.

Under the hood of this mighty 1993 Ford Mustang Foxbody Cobra is a vivacious 4.6-liter V8 engine which initially was rated at around 235 horsepower originally. The new number is far from stock as the car boasts over 1,700 horsepower to the rear wheels. Previously, the vehicle had twin turbos, but now it utilizes one 94 mm turbocharger to send it across the track. With 30 psi of boost, this car can blow the doors off of anything else on the drag strip. While this car is a performance legend, one other aspect sets it apart from other vehicles on the track.

Everything from the dash to the window motors is still fully functional and has remained in the car since it rolled off the factory floor. That means that the exterior is stunning, but the owner of this car can also simply drive his car on the road without regard to weather conditions. It's pretty insane to see a vehicle built for the track without having been gutted for weight reduction. Despite Its heavier stature, the car can hit extremely low quarter-mile times on the drag strip. This car is the personification of dedication and attention to detail paying off.