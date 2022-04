TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple businesses in Shawnee Co. received cease and desist notices after search warrants found THC in products they were selling. On Thursday, April 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants at various retail businesses in the county. It said deputies seized illegal products that had been offered for sale and distributed to the general public.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO