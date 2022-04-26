ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Multi-day evacuation drill being held in La Plata County

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The La Plata County Office of Emergency Management will hold a multi-day evacuation drill starting Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30. The drill is for preparing residents and responding agencies in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.

Fire Evacuations: What you need to know

During the multi-day drill county officials will test different different evacuation route software programs to help get the best evacuation routes for different types of emergencies. Several subdivision will be involved in the drill and the CodeRED emergency alert system will be tested during the drill. County officials are encouraging people to register for the emergency alerts.

For more information and to register for the CodeRED emergency alerts visit: https://www.co.laplata.co.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php

