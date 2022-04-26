Multi-day evacuation drill being held in La Plata County

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The La Plata County Office of Emergency Management will hold a multi-day evacuation drill starting Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30. The drill is for preparing residents and responding agencies in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.

During the multi-day drill county officials will test different different evacuation route software programs to help get the best evacuation routes for different types of emergencies. Several subdivision will be involved in the drill and the CodeRED emergency alert system will be tested during the drill. County officials are encouraging people to register for the emergency alerts.

For more information and to register for the CodeRED emergency alerts visit: https://www.co.laplata.co.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.