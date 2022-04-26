Summer travel alert: JetBlue is reducing its schedule of flights

BOSTON — JetBlue is making some big changes to how it operates, after weeks of canceled or delayed flights across the country and the bad press that followed.

The airline is the leading passenger airline flying in and out of Boston’s Logan Airport. On Tuesday, JetBlue announced its launching a plan to “reliably deliver the JetBlue experience loved by customers.”

That includes cuts to its schedule of summer flights - by more than 10 percent from its original plan. The use of its aircraft will be down some 10-15% compared to 2019.

JetBlue says the reduced schedule will add “buffer room” throughout the day to make up for operational disruptions and put less stress on crews.

“We want customers who love the JetBlue experience to have confidence we will deliver it to them this summer,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We let our crewmembers and our customers down in April, and we must perform better. The investments we’re making will help reduce delays and cancellations during the busiest travel period.”

JetBlue’s plan includes:

-A reduction of its summer schedule

-A focus on hiring and training

-Efforts to reduce customer support call volume and hold times

-Proactive aircraft maintenance efforts along with facilities/infrastructure readiness

JetBlue says it’s looking to hire 5,000 new crew members in New York. “Ensuring we have a strong pipeline of pilots remains a focus, and we are expanding our innovative JetBlue Gateways program this year to support that effort,” Geraghty said.”

JetBlue says it has also brought on board more than 1,100 new hires to help manage call volume.

“The best way to reduce long hold times is to eliminate the need to call us in the first place, and a more reliable schedule with fewer delays and last-minute cancellations will help improve that,” Geraghty said.

