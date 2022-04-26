ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Summer travel alert: JetBlue is reducing its schedule of flights

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGOny_0fKpQzIC00
Summer travel alert: JetBlue is reducing its schedule of flights

BOSTON — JetBlue is making some big changes to how it operates, after weeks of canceled or delayed flights across the country and the bad press that followed.

The airline is the leading passenger airline flying in and out of Boston’s Logan Airport. On Tuesday, JetBlue announced its launching a plan to “reliably deliver the JetBlue experience loved by customers.”

That includes cuts to its schedule of summer flights - by more than 10 percent from its original plan. The use of its aircraft will be down some 10-15% compared to 2019.

JetBlue says the reduced schedule will add “buffer room” throughout the day to make up for operational disruptions and put less stress on crews.

“We want customers who love the JetBlue experience to have confidence we will deliver it to them this summer,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We let our crewmembers and our customers down in April, and we must perform better. The investments we’re making will help reduce delays and cancellations during the busiest travel period.”

[ Frustrations mount at Logan Airport as JetBlue cancellations, delays continue ]

JetBlue’s plan includes:

-A reduction of its summer schedule

-A focus on hiring and training

-Efforts to reduce customer support call volume and hold times

-Proactive aircraft maintenance efforts along with facilities/infrastructure readiness

JetBlue says it’s looking to hire 5,000 new crew members in New York. “Ensuring we have a strong pipeline of pilots remains a focus, and we are expanding our innovative JetBlue Gateways program this year to support that effort,” Geraghty said.”

JetBlue says it has also brought on board more than 1,100 new hires to help manage call volume.

“The best way to reduce long hold times is to eliminate the need to call us in the first place, and a more reliable schedule with fewer delays and last-minute cancellations will help improve that,” Geraghty said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Alert#Infrastructure#Logan Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Whole Foods Closing Brookline Store

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A Whole Foods in Brookline is one of a handful of stores nationwide being closed by the supermarket chain. The company confirmed to CBS News that it is closing six of its more than 530 locations nationwide. In addition to the closure of the Beacon Street store, the other supermarkets being shuttered are in Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Chicago. “As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. “We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.” The Brookline store is expected to close by May 6. There are more than a dozen Whole Foods locations in the Boston area.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy