‘Safe Space’ stickers cause concern at KC-area school
By Heidi Schmidt
FOX2Now
3 days ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – A sticker used to indicate inclusion is causing controversy at a Missouri high school. “Safe Space” and “Safe Zone” stickers and cards were given to Grain Valley High School teachers and staff during a recent meeting. The...
Schools and the educators they hire should have the training to support students as they face all kinds of challenges in the classroom. But a recent incident between a Minnesota teacher and a 12-year-old student proves that so many teachers are unprepared, especially when it comes to Black students. The...
An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
An English teacher at Greenfield High School in Missouri became a martyr in the ongoing Critical Race Theory debate after she was fired when a parent reported her for teaching CRT by way of a worksheet titled "How Racially Privileged Are You?"
A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
At least three students were hurt during a fight with a parent at a Chicago high school Monday, according to school officials, authorities and parents. The incident happened on the second floor of Englewood STEM High School, according to Chicago police. Michael Montagano said his daughter, a sophomore at the...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
Teachers across NSW will strike for 24 hours next week after the union decided to resume a campaign to improve pay, address teacher shortages and workloads. The NSW Teachers Federation's state executive met on Tuesday to consider the matter after striking last year before suspending action to negotiate with the government.
I don’t remember the first time I realized that I was different from my white classmates. I don’t even remember the first time I understood what race was. But I remember the first time I was made to hate myself for being Black. I was 10 years old...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
The world uses the word "hero" to describe characters on movie screens. The word is really meant for people like a Missouri dad who saved 9 kids from a house fire recently while he was on fire himself. I first saw this story shared by Yahoo News. Fox 4 News...
So I have lived in the state of Missouri for about 5 years of my life. Started in Mexico, Missouri, then to Columbia, and now in Sedalia. I have seen various animals and critters that our state has, from deer, turtles, various birds and vermin. But I was unaware that in our state we apparently have black bears. BEARS?
Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
Comments / 0