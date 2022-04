According to a new rumor, a second Starfield game is in development at Bethesda and Xbox, presumably for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and possibly Xbox One as well. As for the rumor, it comes the way of Skullzi over on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the YouTuber relayed word that they are "fairly certain" that Bethesda is working on a standalone MMORPG set in the Starfield universe. Adding to this, the Youtuber claims the game is set during the "Colony Wars" twenty years before the events of the single-player game coming out this year. The YouTuber cautions Xbox fans by noting this is, at least partially, speculation, but also claims they have "evidence" to back the claim up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO