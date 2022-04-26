ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Buy Burgers; Help Operation We Care

By Tom Drake
 2 days ago
This Friday, April 29th, in Dubuque you can fill up and help out at the same time. Burger Night returns to the Eagles Club at 1175 Century Drive, right behind Kennedy Mall. The event is Eagles “Eyes on the Future” showing Goodness & Kindness to our brave and wonderful veterans. This...

103.3 WJOD

Make a Difference with Opening Doors of Dubuque

The Dubuque community always finds a way to help support and raise awareness for great local organizations. Saturday, April 23rd, Burkey’s Bar and Grill will be holding a meat paddle wheel fundraiser from 1 to 3pm. Live music will be provide starting at 2pm by Mixed Emotions. All proceeds from this event will benefit Opening Doors “A bed of Hope” Program; supporting women and children experiencing homelessness in the tri-state area.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Quest for Best Chocolate Bunny Leads to Galena’s Kandy Kitchen

With 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies produced annually, I decided to search for Dubuque's best chocolate bunny. Unfortunately, although I stopped by a few long-established shops and grocery stores, the wascally wabbit was elusive. Even Betty Jane's Candy was sold out!. So I headed to Galena, knowing I had seen...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque County Non-Profits Get $130,000 for Food Programs

The Dubuque Country Local Board for Emergency Food and Shelter Program has $130,000 in funds to award. They are currently accepting applications related to purchases such as food, diapers, or feminine hygiene products. Now through Friday, May 6th, 2022, a plethora of local representatives and labor groups will accept requests...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Bike Dubuque in 2022

Save on Gas. Check. Stay in shape. Check. Come on warm weather! Get ready to break out your bikes Dubuque! For those of you that didn’t know, the City of Dubuque maintains a comprehensive 53-mile bike and hike trail system. This system includes 28 miles of on-street routes and 25 miles of paved trails for walking, hiking, and biking. This off-road transportation system includes trails at the John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area, Eagle Point Park, Port of Dubuque, Chaplain Schmitt Memorial Island, and Peosta Channel. On-street areas include sections of the Mississippi River Trail through Downtown, the Millwork District, and the Washington and North End Neighborhoods.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque: Healthy, Inclusive, And Fun

Keeping the family busy and engaged this summer isn’t hard in Dubuque, if you know where to look! The City of Dubuque Recreation Division has a variety of programs and activities to keep your family fit and having fun. Their mission is to provide the local community with equitable, high-quality, and inclusive opportunities, to create impactful experiences.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Camera Club presents Stephen Gassman

Cultural Events happen all the time around Dubuque. Arts, entertainment, and discovery are the spice of life; and sometimes you can get a glimpse of the amazing simply by looking at nature. Monday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8pm, the Dubuque Camera Club will be presenting guest speaker Stephen Gassman.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling with DMASWA

Spring is here and that means gearing up for another season of chores, but first on the list is spring cleaning. Ask yourself this; when’s the last time you cleaned out under your sink or in your garage? Things like toilet bowl cleaner, weed and feed, pesticides, vehicle fluids, motor oil, and more, all need to be properly disposed of. That’s where the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency (DMASWA) can help.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Earth Day 2022 Challenge

The City of Dubuque is challenging residents to collect one bag of litter for Earth Day, which is Friday, April 22. The challenge is a part of the City’s “Keep Dubuque Clean” initiative, which encourages residents to help keep their city beautiful by collecting a bag of litter occasionally, or “adopting a spot” and making a commitment to regularly clean a public space.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Learn. Enjoy. Escape. Carnegie-Stout Public Library

From books, e-books, and audiobooks; to movies, music, and more! The Carnegie-Stout Public Library is a beautiful Dubuque Landmark that provides the Dubuque community with resources for enjoyment, enlightenment, and knowledge. I believe that your local library is most likely your most underutilized tool. Here’s why. Libraries are not just...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

The Battle of the Badges, Blood Donations, and Dubuque

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, for cancer treatment, for some chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries and accidents. This lifesaving care starts with one person, you, making a generous donation. As most of us know, the need for blood is constant, but only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year. That’s how you can help the American Red Cross and make sure that our blood supply meets our blood demands.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Art & Culture Grant Applications Are Now Open

The City of Dubuque and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission are now accepting applications from eligible parties through the Arts & Culture Operating Support and Special Projects grant programs. Applications for the Operating Support program are due by Friday, April 29th. Applications for Special Projects funding are due by Friday, May 13th.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Take a Bite Out of Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque's cheesiest festival returns this May!. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest will be on May 19th, 2022 at the Grand River Conference Center in Dubuque from 6-8 pm. It's the time of the year when the area's top chefs and breweries unite to bring us two of the greatest comfort pleasures we could ever ingest: macaroni and cheese and beer!
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
