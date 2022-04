HERMISTON, Ore. — The City of Hermiston has been chosen by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the latest site for the next ‘Think Big Space.’. According to a press release from the district, the AWS Think Big Space is a collaboration between Amazon and the Hermiston School District, which will provide a dedicated space for students and educators to explore innovative and imaginative ideas. They’ll be able to do this by using interactive, hands-on technical education and computing training.

