ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Deputies nab alleged LC car thief in Fabens

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF9jF_0fKpPLOH00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrest a man in Fabens driving a stolen car from Las Cruces.

EPCSO officials say the incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Deputies found 36-year-old Ricardo Ozaeta behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Taurus along the 700 block of North Fabens,

After a brief investigation, the driver, Ozaeta, was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

Ozaeta is being held under a $10,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Man arrested for driving a stolen sedan

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies located a white Ford Taurus at the 700 block of N. Fabens Rd. It was reported stolen from Las Cruces, New Mexico. After a brief investigation Ricardo Ozaeta, 36, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the El Paso County jail under a $10,000 bond.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Arrest made in Downtown Wells Fargo Robbery

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and the FBI announced the arrest of an Albuquerque man for the April 18 Downtown Wells Fargo bank robbery. The man was identified as Tensley Neal. Officials say Neal was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Marshals Service-Lone...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating an attempted car burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to help find a man who tried to break into a car on Bunche Ave in Odessa. According to a Facebook post, on March 6, an unknown man was caught on surveillance footage being dropped off by a newer model […]
ODESSA, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Crash Between Fabens and Clint, Texas Looks Worse Than It Was

Driving is a risky thing. It might be something you do every day, but do you really think about all the dangers that come with getting behind the wheel?. My parents taught me how to drive and shoved the fear of driving down my throat. They always told me that my car is a weapon, so I need to be aware of my surrounding at all times. This is pretty easy for any observant driver, but you can't control if your fellow drivers are following this rule.
FABENS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fabens, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Fabens, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Car Thief#El Paso Community College#Epcso#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested, 11 pounds of meth found after a traffic stop in Oldham County

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports Chelsea Ward, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on April 24 in Oldham County on drug charges. Officers said they seized more than 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and an estimated 100 grams of suspected fentanyl pills after, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for stalking victim in Canutillo on multiple occasions

CANUTILLO, Texas -- A man was arrested for stalking a victim on multiple occasions. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the 500 block of Talbot on April 11. Deputies say 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta intentionally caused damage to a car. The damage was estimated to be below $100. But deputies say through further The post Man arrested for stalking victim in Canutillo on multiple occasions appeared first on KVIA.
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy