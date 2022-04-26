Deputies nab alleged LC car thief in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrest a man in Fabens driving a stolen car from Las Cruces.

EPCSO officials say the incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Deputies found 36-year-old Ricardo Ozaeta behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Taurus along the 700 block of North Fabens,

After a brief investigation, the driver, Ozaeta, was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

Ozaeta is being held under a $10,000 bond.

