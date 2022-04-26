ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x New Balance Yurt “Black/Grey”

By Jovani Hernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalehe Bembury has quickly become one of New Balance‘s most sought-out collaborators over the last two years thanks to his trail-inspired 574 Yurt design. As part of the partnership’s Spring and Summer 2022 collection, the modified running sneaker is set to drop in a...

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
Nike’s “Set To Rise” Collection Expands With The Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its swoosh-branded counterparts, but it continues to play a pivotal role within the brand’s lineup of footwear products even 32 years after its debut. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 running sneaker emerged as part of the...
Nike Does Cartwheels In This Playful Dunk Low For Kids

An upcoming collection exclusively for kids sees a number of Nike classics decorated in tiny illustrations, decals, and markings. The Dunk Low, seen here for the first time, features that treatment on the tongue label as the left bib features a variety of miniature emoji-like drawings that reflect the life of the new age sneaker head.
Nike Dunk High “Homer Simpson” Revealed

Following up the Homer Simpson Dunk Lows is a Dunk High in Blue Chill and Amarillo that captures the colorful essence of the Simpson patriarch. Recently, Peter Moore’s 1985 design appears in “White,” “Blue Chill” and “Amarillo,” creating an ensemble that while not officially inspired by Homer, indulges in a color combination reminiscent of the Simpson’s characters skin tone and outfit. Base layers on the upcoming pair opt for a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in titular “Blue Chill” flair. Contrasting, seemingly random yellow, then, animates the Nike Dunk‘s logos on the top of the tongue and the loop at the spine. Tread underfoot reverts to the UNC-friendly blue that appears up-top.
Carabiners Accessorize This Hiking-Themed Nike Air Max Plus 3

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 may not enjoy the same level of fandom as its two direct predecessors, but it continues to deliver compelling styles for those who’ve taken a liking to the aggressive silhouette. Synthetic leather and breathable mesh divvy up most of the pair’s upper, opting...
OG Cortez Colors Appear On The Nike Blue Ribbon SB

Nike SB’s blending of past and present typically consists of taking a classic silhouette and outfitting it with updated cushioning and materials for skate-ready use. The BRSB, aka the Blue Ribbon SB, takes it a step further by completely modifying the iconic design of the Cortez, the running shoe that many associate with the origins of Nike.
Bad Bunny Sports New Black adidas Response CL At CinemaCon Las Vegas

Despite revolving around handfuls of anticipated film projects, CinemaCon 2022 has quickly become about more than movies. Jason Sudeikis is partly to blame, but Bad Bunny has also distracted audiences by wearing a never-before-seen pair of his adidas Response CL collaboration to the event. His third take on the archival...
This Reebok Question Mid For Girls Shares A Loving Message

The Reebok Question Mid has turned out to be one of the most popular signature basketball shoes of all-time. Over the last several years, Allen Iverson‘s debut shoe has emerged in a number of playful styles, with several arriving as kids’-exclusives. Ahead of summer, the ghillie laces-donning silhouette has taken on a Valentine’s Day-friendly ensemble, donning “Footwear White” and “Atomic Pink” colors throughout the entirety of the shoe. A much bolder statement than the previously-released “Pink Toe” offering, the upcoming Reebok sneaker features the titular rose hue across the mudguards, profile branding, heel and outsole. Sock-liners are stamped with a self-care love letter meant to remind all wearers to prioritize their needs.
“The Gonz” Shares His Creative Vision On This adidas Ultraboost

Mark “The Gonz” Gonzales and adidas have a relationship that spans decades. Having historically taking a liking to the company’s adidas Originals lineup, the American skater has recently lent his creative vision to the future-forward Ultraboost model. Akin to some of the rider’s adidas Skateboarding collaborations, the...
The Nike SB Ishod Gets Doused In “Coconut Milk” Tones

Ishod Wair’s signature skate shoe – the Nike SB Ishod – isn’t likely to dethrone the Dunk as the brand’s most-coveted skate-ready shoe, but it’s garnered a dedicated fanbase for its style and performance. Ahead of summer, Wair and team have reimagined the low-top...
Classic “Grape” Colorway Paints The Air Jordan 1 Mid

It’s always a treat when the most familiar colorways in the Air Jordan legacy makes an appearance on modern shoes. The combination of aquatone teal and concord purple is one for the ages, first appearing on the Air Jordan 5 and grabbing the timeless “Grape” moniker that still stands to this day. It would later be adopted onto the Air Jordan 8, and time and time again it’s made an appearance on a variety of Jordan footwear.
The Air Jordan 36 Gets A Vibrant Blast Of Infrared 23

There’s been a lot of news on the performance basketball side of the business for Jordan Brand. After the official unveiling of the Jordan Luka 1 and the first look at the Naruto Jordan Zion collection, Jordan performance continues to stay in the headlines with one of the more alluring Air Jordan 36 colorways yet.
Shaggy Swooshes Appear On The Nike Blazer Mid ’77

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 may not be the most hype silhouette in the sneaker world, but it’s a reliable one. Recently, the first official Nike Basketball proposition appeared in yet another clean “White” ensemble, only this time accompanied by spring-appropriate shades of green. Suede around the forefoot and along the tongue, as well as mesh at the spine, opt for the lightest hits of green, while chenille profile swooshes offer a darker makeup. Underfoot, the Nike Blazer also features contrast to its mostly “colorless” arrangement across its herringbone tread.
The Nike Air Pegasus ’83 Returns In This Quirky Retro-Themed Concept

There’s no end in discussing the historical influence of the Air Pegasus, the origin of the longest-running shoe lineage in brand history. To this day, the Pegasus has served as the go-to running shoe for runners of all levels as Nike continues to deliver ample performance at an approachable pricepoint year in and year out. In fact, the Pegasus 39 is about to release very soon.
The Glueless Nike ISPA Link Takes Just 8 Minutes To Make

The tenets of Nike ISPA — Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt — has largely focused on practical yet creative solutions for those who view elite cushioning and comfort as the starting point in footwear. On that standpoint, Nike has delivered a variety of non-conventional options that have, at the very least, broke the mold on an aesthetic standpoint. However, ISPA has gone beyond the visual and looked inwards to its manufacturing processes to find solutions that align with their goal to create a close the loop in product circulation and create truly sustainable products.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From April 23rd to April 29th

The past seven days in sneaker news have been quieter than others, but have delivered sufficient news to make savvy and casual footwear enthusiasts alike excited for what’s left in 2022. In addition to unveiling the Serena Williams Building, the largest office structure on its world headquarters, NIKE, Inc....
How To Buy The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita”

After the official images of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita”, a release was expected to arrive soon. Today, Nike SNKRS reveals the official release details of the first Kobe release since Vanessa Bryant announced that the estate of her late husband would renew its partnership with Nike.
The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Relaxes In A “Sun Club” Colorway

The Nike Sun Club collection has surfaced over the last five months via a number of Nike Sportswear silhouettes. And while the full lineup may not arrive by the time summer rolls around, it continues to give savvy and casual consumers alike styles to anticipate. Recently, the warm weather-inspired roster...
