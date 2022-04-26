ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Watch Tia Mowry Effortlessly Drops It Low In High Heels

By Shamika Sanders
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGP1P_0fKpMp2Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d033h_0fKpMp2Q00

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

If there’s one thing Tia Mowry is going to do, it’s give us a stylish Tik Tok moment that instantly goes viral. It’s impossible not to love the actress turned social media connoisseur when she’s dropping it low in high heels and showing off this week’s array of fabulous looks.

In her latest Tik Tok, Tia Mowry shows off her Megan Thee Stallion knees while transitioning through outfits we wish we had in our closet. Tia begins the clip in a monochromatic cobalt blue blazer short set then a two-piece jean look before hitting us with an all-white number. Sis drops it low, hits a moonwalk, and effortlessly busts a wine in four-inch heels.

She captioned, the video, “ If there’s one thing you should know about me, you’re never going to keep me from dancing through life.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Tia’s social media accounts are full of gems. From recipes to motherhood mantras and skincare regimens , the twin sister is always dropping knowledge on her fans while reminding them to be their authentic selves at all times.

In a post, flexing her abs, on Instagram, she wrote. “ Never be nervous about showing the real you! After having two babies, it’s been my goal to get back into shape the natural way. This is me now 3 years post giving birth to Cairo. I have the stretch marks that indicate the beautiful journey, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Ladies embrace your natural body and never ever be ashamed to. Love you! (And yes that’s grey hair )”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

A word!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia Mowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Blame Tyra Banks for Disney+ Move

Dancing With the Stars will no longer air on ABC, and some fans think Tyra Banks is to blame. The reality competition has been riding a wave of changes in recent years, starting with the unceremonious ousting of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks replaced them as the show underwent major production and presentation tweaks, mostly due to COVID-19. All these changes have irritated a large section of DWTS viewers, and Banks takes most of the heat. Many are crediting this just-announced move to Disney+ to Banks' failings as a host.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Wardrobe Secret Amid Controversy

Mayim Bialik found herself defending her on-screen fashion choices when Jeopardy! fans on Twitter fell into a tizzy after noticing the host wearing an orange sweater blazer on the show for the second time. On the April 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the former The Big Bang Theory star said, "The story is I've worn everything more than once. But they are usually colors that are more like, you don't think about them as much."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mayim Bialik Sports a Bold New Look on 'Jeopardy!' Stage

Mayim Bialik recently returned to Jeopardy!, and the interim host started sporting a bold new look. The former Big Bang Theory star has been swapping Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings for most of the show's current season. On the March 28 episode, fans noticed Bialik had a new hairstyle that was smoothed out with a curl flip at the end, similar to a '70s style.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

683
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy