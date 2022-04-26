ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton considers public safety committee after Problem Solvers investigation

By Lori Jane Gliha
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Less than a month after a Problem Solvers investigation revealed Brighton police officers violated policy in three different 2021 pursuits that resulted in deadly or dangerous crashes , the city council will discuss during a council study session Tuesday night whether to develop a public safety committee.

“The purpose of a Public Safety Committee is to engaged (sic) public participation in the analysis of how police services are provided and align those services with public expectations,” a council slideshow presentation, to be introduced during the meeting, said .

Councilors will have an opportunity to learn about and ask questions about the public safety committee proposal during the meeting at 6 p.m.

Police officer fired after deadly pursuit in Brighton

The committee, if established, could work in collaboration with the police chief “to analyze and evaluate community expectations as they relate to police services,” and “increase citizen awareness through enhanced communication,” a prepared slideshow said.

The committee would have multiple goals, according to the proposal, including to “increase trust and transparency” and to “identify and advocate for needed resources to achieve public safety goals.” The proposed committee would also have a mission to “improve public safety service” as well as increase police responsiveness and accountability.”

“Our long-term goal…needs to be how to figure out to stop these things from happening,” Matt Johnston, a council member who heard the most recent deadly crash in his neighborhood, told the Problem Solvers, earlier this month.

Brighton’s history of deadly, dangerous police chases

“I want to act as quick as possible to make sure that we’re not having to see this quickly coming back in front of us. Right now, as it is, we don’t know if we will, and we are now looking forward because of your report,” he told the Problem Solvers at a meeting on April 5, 2022.

Depending on Tuesday’s discussion, the issue could be presented on a regular council agenda next week.

