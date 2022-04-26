Central Fire District contain structure fire on Paradise Lane, five people displaced

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County told KION that they have contained a fully involved structure fire at 161 Paradise Lane.

They say they received the call at around 10:53 a.m.

No information on the cause of the fire has been released but firefighters say it originated in the storage area underneath the house.

Firefighters said the flames spread upstairs into the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Three bedrooms suffered smoke damage.

Two adults, three children a dog and a cat were displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported

