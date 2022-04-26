ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City native to compete for national esports cup

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpefd_0fKpHruV00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A Phenix City native will be competing against college students from across the country for the national esports cup in May.

Phenix City native Savion Hunter is among four teammates from Manchester University in Indiana competing for the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup.

On May 6 and 7, Manchester University’s esports team, called the Spartans Super Smash Brothers Ultimate team, will battle 16 of the best programs from across the country in Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena.

Hunter will be joined by fellow teammates August Elliott, Collin Eastman, and James Walsh when the group heads to Atlanta in May.

Hunter, who graduated from Central High School, is a sophomore at Manchester University and majoring in business management.

Because of the high cost of travel, Manchester could send only four players.

The event will be broadcast on ESPORTSU’s Twitch channel and linear esports channel ESTV.





