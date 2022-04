A jury has convicted a Moss Bluff man in the 2018 rape of a 13-year-old girl. Joesph H. Constance, 27, was found guilty Thursday one one count of second-degree rape. Constance, who was a family acquaintance of the girl, was accused of raping her after giving her an alcoholic drink. She testified he then threatened to hurt her and her family should she tell anyone what happened.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO