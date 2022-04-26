Carolina Panthers GM discusses approach to 2022 NFL Draft

Tyreke Smith became the first defensive player from Ohio State selected in this year’s NFL draft when he was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon.
The Buckeyes’ four other previously picked prospects were on offense, including receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave who were scooped up in the first round.
...
The Washington Commanders added another face to their quarterback room Saturday when they drafted North Carolina's Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Earlier in the offseason, the Commanders acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Washington and Indianapolis traded second-rounders in the deal and the Commanders sent the Colts a third-round pick this year and a conditional third-rounder next year.
He played in Snoop Dogg's football league in California as a kid. A day after taking cornerback Marcus Jones in the third round, the Patriots selected cornerback Jack Jones in the fourth round (121st overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Jones, a 5-foot-10-inch, 174-pound ballhawk originally from Long Beach,...
