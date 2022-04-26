Surveillance video captures car doing donuts in Downtown Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - A man caught on camera doing dangerous donut maneuvers was caught by the City of Salinas surveillance video. In the video, several cars can be seen parked along the street. But even more concerning is that some people are also seen walking around the vehicle.

Along Main Street in Old Town Salinas, the skid marks are still visible two days later.

Salinas Police told KION the driver was being reckless on early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m.

“Even though it's early in the morning, it's a time where some of the bars that happen to be in the area are closing,” said Miguel Cabrera, the Public Information officer for the Salinas Police Department.

The driver was doing donuts in front of businesses, like Old Town Antiques, which is where Irma Ortiz has worked for almost 20 years.

“It's already hard enough these days for businesses,” said Ortiz. “That doesn't help. It could damage something or someone.”

While employees were not at work cameras from these businesses nearby were still working. Police were able to find the driver doing the donuts.

“He was cited and released,” said Cabrera. “The judge and the court will decide what his punishment is.”

While this isn't the first time something like this happened in the city, Salinas Police said they're on the lookout for dangerous drivers or sideshows.

Police said even if officers don't catch you in the moment doing donuts or participating in sideshows if they find your car afterward, they're able to impound it.

