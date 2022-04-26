ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Henderson, Emery and night in a bar that launched Klopp’s new Liverpool

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrGE0_0fKpGAvt00
Jürgen Klopp leads his players out for their final training session before their Champions League semi-final first leg against Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

Liverpool’s first European encounter with a team led by Unai Emery made a miserable impression on Jordan Henderson, yet Jürgen Klopp’s reaction to that defeat by Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final would leave a lasting one. It was, the Liverpool captain reflects, the start of the stunning chapter that could include a third Champions League final appearance in five seasons in Paris next month.

Emery’s Villarreal stand in the way of that ambition at Anfield on Wednesday and at the 23,500-capacity El Madrigal stadium next Tuesday.

It was Marcelino’s Villarreal in the 2016 Europa League semi-finals and, after Liverpool’s 3-1 aggregate victory, Emery’s Sevilla denied Klopp a European trophy and passage into the Champions League at the end of his debut season at Anfield. As Sevilla celebrated a third successive triumph in the competition under Emery, Liverpool retreated to the Novotel Basel City hotel to lick the wounds of a 3-1 defeat. Henderson, an unused substitute at St Jakob Park after sustaining a serious knee injury in the quarter-final at Borussia Dortmund, wanted to be alone. Klopp had other ideas.

“That night always sticks out,” the midfielder recalled on Tuesday. “Because I remember after the game going back to the hotel and the lads were all very disappointed and just wanted to go back to their room, not see anyone and get their heads down. But the gaffer was different to what you expect. He got everyone together downstairs in the bar area and we all spent the night together. It felt as though he knew this was the beginning, the start of something special to come. As a player it is very difficult to think like that then when you’ve just lost a final but I always felt he was very different to anything I’d seen before.

“That night always sticks out in my mind: he sort of knew what was coming in the next few years. He has produced that and proven that was the beginning of something special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaEWl_0fKpGAvt00
Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool players watch on painfully as Unai Emery’s Sevilla collect the Europa League trophy in 2016. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Klopp, who has won all three of his European semi-finals as Liverpool manager, claims he was not as certain about the success that lay ahead as it may have seemed in the Novotel bar. “I said that night that we would come back, but without knowing we would come back! But at that moment I really thought we had a chance to come back stronger, and we did,” he said.

“That night was a tough one to take; we had a really good first half, should have scored more. But it was game number 64 in the season, an incredibly tough season, a lot of injury problems, players only came back a few days before the final. Would anything have been different since then had we won that night? I don’t think so. I would have loved it if we lifted the trophy that night but you have to try and learn from these things.”

Henderson believed Liverpool were on to something special the moment Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015, although it was the confidence the manager projected after defeat in Basel that made a difference.

“As soon as the manager came in he gave a lift to the whole club, the team, everybody really, but it is difficult when you lose a European final because you are so focused on that night because you have been so close,” Henderson said. “I think the manager had a very good way of seeing the bigger picture and using that experience to our benefit going forward. His mentality was different, I felt he knew it was the start, and that confidence transcends to the players. It’s been pretty eventful since then so hopefully we can carry on going on in the right way. Tomorrow is a big night to continue going in the right direction.”

The Europa League final represents Emery’s only win in five meetings with Liverpool – he drew once and lost three times while in charge of Arsenal – but his Villarreal team have won four of their past five away matches in European competition and have overcome Bayern Munich and Juventus en route to the semi-final.

“Unai has a plan for each result,” said Klopp. “Whether you are 0-0, 1-0 up, 1-0 down, more possession, less possession. Even if they are not winning, they are close. That is really impressive and we need exactly that too, a plan for each possible result. First go for it, then deal with it. We need the atmosphere, we need the performance. We need a big game. We need to be on top of our game, I need to be on top of my game.

“It is the semi-final of the Champions League. If it was easy, then something would be completely wrong. I can’t wait, even in this tactics schedule, with this kind of week – City, United, Everton – if you need a next game to be 1,000% in then, yes, bring on Villarreal in the semi final of the Champions League.”

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Liverpool signs manager Jurgen Klopp through 2026

April 28 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed Jurgen Klopp to an extension Thursday, keeping the longtime soccer manager under contract through the 2026 season, the English Premier League club announced. "There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news: delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool agree to new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool have reached an agreement to extend Jurgen Klopp's spell beyond 2024. The club announced a contract extension with the German manager -- as well as assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders -- that will run through 2026 on Thursday. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Unai Emery
Reuters

Chelsea boss Tuchel relishing first meeting with Lampard

April 29 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was looking forward to his first meeting with Everton counterpart Frank Lampard, adding that the former midfielder will always be a Stamford Bridge great despite his difficult managerial stint at the London club. Tuchel succeeded Lampard in the Chelsea job...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We have to be realistic': Ralf Rangnick admits new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will STRUGGLE to convince players to join if rivals Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are also interested

Ralf Rangnick admits new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a battle to convince transfer targets to choose Old Trafford ahead of other Premier League destinations this summer. Ten Hag will embark on a huge overhaul of the United squad when he takes over from Rangnick at the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp praises ‘role model’ James Milner after Liverpool win with rotation

Jürgen Klopp offered a masterclass in rotation as his gamble in refreshing Liverpool’s quadruple-pursuing side paid off with a vital victory at Newcastle. Naby Keïta’s 19th-minute goal ensured they continue to breathe down Manchester City’s necks at the top of the Premier League. Klopp juggled his priorities in a game sandwiched between a two-leg Champions League semi-final with Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Europa League#European#Anfield#El Madrigal#The Champions League#Borussia Dortmund
The Independent

Leicester to bench European ambition with focus on Tottenham – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.It is a tantalising prospect and the Europa League ticket on offer to the tournament winners is Leicester’s only realistic chance of securing European football for next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
SB Nation

Reports suggest Mancini, Potter on Spurs’ “plan B” if Conte bolts

We’ve lived long enough with Antonio Conte as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur to know that no matter what happens on or off the pitch there will always be some level of uncertainty about whether the Italian manager will someday spontaneously disappear in a puff of pique. So despite a number of reassuring statements from the man himself or thinkpieces in the footballing media, there’s always going to be a chance that we’ll wake up one morning to discover that Conte has apparated over to, say, Paris for a new opportunity. Accio Mbappe!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

April 28 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 35th round of the Premier League from April 30 to May 2 (all times in GMT):. Newcastle United v Liverpool (1130) * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in 10...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Anderson says he would love to play for Ben Stokes' England side

James Anderson says he would love to return to the England Test team under new captain Ben Stokes. Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March. England lost the Test series in the Caribbean without the duo, who are both...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback, Throwing Jurgen Klopp’s Plans Up In The Air

As the season is coming to end, Jurgen Klopp’s squad depth will become vital, as Liverpool continue on their journey to an historic quadruple. This season has seen brilliant additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad in Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz. The rise of Harvey Elliot has also been brilliant to watch, as Liverpool are starting to look set for the next few years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

255K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy