If you're not stealing things from backstage, you're not doing drag — and the same goes for the all-winners cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. The queens of the upcoming her-storic season reflect on the items they swiped from the set of their original seasons in the video above, which was filmed earlier this year as part of EW's AS7 cover shoot. Read on to find out what past champions Yvie Oddly (season 11), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Shea Couleé (All Stars 5), and RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 victor The Vivienne took with them when leaving the show the first time around.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO