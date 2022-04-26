ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DiA Imaging Analysis Partners with Intel to Improve Ultrasound Analysis by 40%

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd, a global provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis software, has teamed up with Intel to streamline artificial intelligence (AI) solutions used by echocardiography (Echo) labs. – DiA’s AI-based software, LVivo Seamless™, automatically analyzes cardiac ultrasound images using the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, to optimize...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Corporation#Ultrasounds#Data Analysis#Dia#Dia Imaging Analysis Ltd#Echo Lab
