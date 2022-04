Miami Heat start forward Jimmy Butler missed his team’s series-ending NBA Playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, even though Butler wasn’t in the game, he found a way to leave an impact on the contest. Well, sort of. During the second quarter, Butler was spotted on the bench humping the air, a moment that went viral on social media. As it turns out, the NBA didn’t take too kindly to the gesture, as they fined the Heat star $15,000, as tweeted out by the NBA Communications account.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO