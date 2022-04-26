City of Salida Begins 2022 Pavement Marking Project

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Colfax Avenue reopened just after 5 p.m. Monday between Victor and Ursula in Aurora. The closure happened after a large truck struck the overhead pedestrian bridge on Monday morning. (credit: CBS) UPDATE: All lanes of E. Colfax Ave are now OPEN. https://t.co/Ltkdzteih8 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022 The driver suffered minor injuries. No other injuries are being reported. UPDATE: Colfax will be closed, most likely for hours. An @AuroraGov engineer is on the way to asses the damage. Additional experts will also be called to the scene. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/G4dxcpWjGG — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022 Colfax was closed in that area for an extended time throughout Monday. (credit: CBS) An engineer with the City of Aurora assessed the damage. Additional experts were also on scene to determine the extent of the damage and the safety of the structure. Children’s Hospital released this statement, “Children’s Hospital Colorado is operating normally. We encourage anyone traveling to and from our Anschutz Campus location to allow for extra time.” The driver of the truck was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

