BERKELEY, Mo. — For the first time in decades, Boeing is adding a new plane model to its registry: the T-7A Red Hawk. It is designed and built right here in St. Louis. The name of the plane is as significant as the plane itself. Red hawks have red tails. "Red Tails" is what Allied forces called the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military aviators, flying escort alongside heavy bombers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO