JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of people gathered at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Saturday for a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony to those who served during that era. “I think it’s very important to recognize the depth of the Vietnam War,” said N.C. Sen. Michael Lazzara. More than 58,000 American service members died in […]

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO