ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK's Johnson says Putin has room to withdraw from Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVQov_0fKoq0pP00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to Bury FC at their ground in Gigg Lane, Bury, Greater Manchester, Britain April 25, 2022. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect any further Russian military failures in Ukraine to push President Vladimir Putin into using tactical nuclear weapons there, saying he had room to manoeuvre and end the conflict.

Asked by Talk TV if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said: "No, I don't."

"Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine, the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw," he said.

Johnson was also asked about a spat between Moscow and London, after Russia warned Britain on Tuesday of an immediate "proportional response" if Britain continued to provoke Ukraine into striking targets in Russia. read more

Russia's defence ministry cited statements from Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey who told BBC radio that it was entirely legitimate for Ukraine to hunt targets in the depths of Russia to disrupt logistics and supply lines.

Asked about the row, Johnson said Ukrainians had a right to protect themselves, but added that Britain did not want the crisis to escalate beyond Ukraine's borders.

He also said his government would do whatever it could to help two British fighters captured in Ukraine, but that any prisoner swap would be a decision for Kyiv. He added that Facebook had agreed to take down a video that showed the fighters.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#British#Russian#Ukrainians
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy