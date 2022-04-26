Lowcountry Food Bank’s Sustainability Work Rescues Nutritious Food for Neighbors Who are Food Insecure LCFB recovered more than 20 million pounds of food last year that might have been otherwise wasted.
April 25 , 2022 - Charleston, SC -- Surrounding Earth Day, recognized every year in April, Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) is shining a light on how we practice sustainability and promote a decreased carbon footprint, reuse of materials, and recycling, all with the goal of protecting our ecosystem and recovering food...crbjbizwire.com
